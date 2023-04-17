Stop alcoholism lest a generation perish

Alcoholism is a major public health issue in Kenya with around 10 per cent of the population addicted to alcohol.

It is a disease that affects not only the individual but also their families and communities. It can lead to a range of health problems—including liver disease, high blood pressure and even cancer. It can also cause social and economic problems such as domestic violence, unemployment and poverty.

Therefore, it is essential to address the issue of alcoholism and take steps to prevent and treat it.

One way to prevent alcoholism is through education and awareness campaigns. These should target both the general public and those at high risk of developing alcoholism, such as young people and those with a family history of alcoholism. The organisers should raise awareness of the dangers of excessive consumption of alcohol and the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle.

Distribution of alcohol

Another important step is to regulate the sale and distribution of alcohol. The country has alcohol control laws that restrict the sale of alcohol to minors and prohibit drink-driving. However, they are often not enforced, leading to easy availability of alcohol. The government should enhance law enforcement and impose stricter penalties for those who violate them.

Health workers should be trained to recognise and treat alcoholism. Many Kenyans—especially the youth—who struggle with alcoholism may not seek help due to stigma and lack of access to affordable treatment.

Healthcare professionals should detect the signs of alcoholism and explore the treatment options available with health facilities equipped to handle the patients. Those who need help should easily get it.

Lastly, support groups can play a significant role in helping individuals to recover from alcoholism. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is one such organisation. It provides support to individuals struggling with alcoholism.

Supportive environment

Support groups offer a safe and supportive environment, where individuals can share their experiences and receive guidance from those who have overcome alcoholism. They can also help one to rebuild relationships with their family and community.

Alcoholism is a significant problem in the country that affects the health and well-being of individuals and their communities. Preventing and treating it requires a comprehensive approach that includes education and awareness campaigns, regulation of the sale and distribution of alcohol, training of healthcare professionals and involvement of support groups.

By working together, we can address this issue and improve the lives of millions of Kenyans who are suffering from alcoholism.