Steps to boost affordable housing programme

The Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) was launched in 2017 targeting to deliver 500,000 affordable homes for Kenyans across all 47 counties by 2022. While Kenya has made notable strides in advancing this initiative, there’s still a long way to go.

The journey towards addressing the housing deficit is a complex and evolving one, requiring the continuous collaboration of public and private sectors, innovative financing mechanisms and strategic policy frameworks. With ongoing efforts and commitment, Kenya can take substantial steps towards providing decent and affordable housing for all its citizens, ultimately enhancing living standards and fostering sustainable urbanisation.

The timely delivery of the Affordable Housing program has been impeded by several bottlenecks, with the government delivering an estimated 13,529 units only by 2022 with minimal delivery in the social housing category, amounting to less than three per cent of the intended target of 500,000 within five years since 2017.

Some of the bottlenecks that have been hampering the affordable housing initiative include; rising costs of construction, limited sustainable development financing, nonexistent Capital Markets Finance, inadequate access to affordable financing for homebuyers, prolonged bureaucratic transaction timelines, and inadequate supply of development land among others.

Therefore, I recommend the implementation of the following to accelerate the affordable housing initiative by the government and further solve the housing deficit in the country. First, it is imperative for the government to integrate rental housing into the affordable housing framework to help bridge the gap between demand and supply, rectifying the existing mismatch.

By doing so, the government can take significant strides toward resolving the housing problem and reducing the housing deficit in the country. Incorporating rental housing into the affordable housing agenda will be a pivotal step in achieving the overarching goals of the affordable housing initiative.

Secondly, the private sector’s participation in the development of affordable housing has been crippled by the unavailability of financing for development activities. The government should therefore stimulate the capital markets and expand their investor base, thus increasing the availability of capital for development projects, while reducing reliance on traditional financing channels such as bank loans.

Thirdly, create a robust system for continuously monitoring and evaluating the impact of affordable housing initiatives. Regular assessments can identify areas for improvement, measure program effectiveness and ensure that government efforts are yielding the desired results.

Fourthly, instead of displacing slum residents in remote areas, the government can focus on upgrading and improving the slums. The approach prevents the disruption of community ties, access to livelihoods and essential services. This can be through providing financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries who seek housing loans for purchasing or constructing homes.

Fifth, standardize mortgage practices and lending processes to increase efficiency in affordable housing financing. Creating efficient administrative procedures can reduce costs, accelerate approvals and make homeownership more accessible.

Lastly, establish long-term affordability of housing through Community Land Controls. By enabling communities to maintain control over their land and housing, these CLTs can act as guardians of land, taking it out of speculative real estate markets and ensuring that affordability remains a permanent fixture in the housing landscape.

Constant Wamayuyi, Nairobi