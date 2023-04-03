Stage a ‘bloodless coup’ to save our nation

Kenya seems to not have learnt from the first world on elections. Tribalism is so deeply entrenched in the electorate that it is difficult to distinguish between good and bad leaders.

Some charlatans still argue there are no good leaders in the country, which is a reflection of the pigheadedness that has gotten us into problems such as high prices of basic commodities, over-borrowing and corruption.

It is time Kenyans awoke from their reverie, sobered up and desisted from voting along tribal lines. The real or perceived regional bigwigs who refer to themselves as patriots, fighters and ‘hustlers’ already have billions of shillings to their name and would not mind if the rest of us starved to death. After all, we are dispensable. We must say enough of the status quo and step out to save our country.

One of the most significant problems with tribalism in Kenya’s politics is that it hinders progress. Rampant corruption, high commodity prices and a huge debt are a reflection of a government that does not serve the people to their satisfaction.

For example, its inability to control corruption leads to embezzlement of public funds and poor service delivery. Also, tribalism often leads to the appointment of leaders who lack the requisite qualifications and experience.

To overcome the negative effects of tribalism, we must come up with solutions that promote national unity. One is to create a more inclusive political environment where leaders are chosen based on merit, character and vision rather than ethnicity. We should also hold leaders accountable for their actions and scrutinise their policies and promises.

Another is education and awareness of the consequences of tribalism through campaigns and other public events. The media, too, should promote national unity and discourage tribalism.

Lastly, let’s stage a ‘bloodless coup’ at the ballot and save our country from going to the dogs. We must rise above tribal lines and vote for merit and character. Then, we can effect real change in the political landscape.

Peter Kilonzo, Makueni

* * *

Political conflict will not bring development to the country. Many projects are pending and others are yet to be started and political clashes and insults cannot guarantee their success.

Mass action and other kinds of conflicts can’t foster development either. Politicians must understand that the patriots are suffering and need urgent relief.

Political allegiance matters not but that they are all Kenyans who need development. Therefore, the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio leaders must get a way to overcome their differences. The opposition should also look for better ways of resolving issues rather than chaotic mass action.

Peace and unity are the key pillars to success.