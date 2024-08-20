Soft power needed to end squabbles in Meru

Meru County has experienced numerous leadership squabbles lately that could cloud the many good things the devolved unit has been known for. The ongoing squabbles affect all, but especially the vulnerable in society, who end up missing out on developments’ programmes and services.

The county is one of the major contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, being a highly productive agricultural area. The county has immense potential in agriculture, forestry and fishing. It has a Central Bank of Kenya office and immense investment opportunities. In addition, it has produced high-ranking government officials in all arms of government as well as intellectuals and leaders in all spheres of life, including Field Marshals Musa Mwariama and Simon M’Marete “Baimungi” who were instrumental to Kenya’s independence.

In my view, these fights are as a result of inappropriate application of soft power and African ideals on leadership. Leaders need to leverage the power of what Prof Joseph Nye called the soft power, which is the ability to attract and co-opt rather than coerce and intimidate. Hard power tactics have been practised for long because at face value, they appear to be quick fixes.

Leaders can use soft power to shape and re-orient opinions and drive progress through appeal and attraction. According to Prof. Nye, “the best propaganda is not propaganda” and that in the information age we live in, “credibility is the scarcest resource”.

Most of the conflicts are related to positions of power, finance and influence, but through soft power, leaders can make their opponents agree with them, in the process, increasing their chances of getting what they have wanted all along without breaking a sweet.

A leader using soft power will use diplomacy, strategic communication, civic action, economic reconstruction and Soft power is king in the current world with many interests, well-educated population and high internet connectivity. It is time leaders embraced soft power and innovative governance to reduce squabbles.