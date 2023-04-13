Shield college youth from older ‘sponsors’

If parents are not cautious, they will raise a ruined generation.

Today’s young college students are exposed to a variety of potential dangers and risks, including the lure of ‘sponsorship’ deals and the temptation of sugar daddies.

The youngsters are often seen as easy prey by predators looking to take advantage of their naivety and financial difficulties.

While it is ultimately the responsibility of an individual to make their own decisions, parents can play an important role in protecting their children.

In youth lingo, a ‘sponsor’ is a rich man or woman who lures adults who are much younger than them with money and gifts in exchange for sexual favours. Institutions of higher learning are hard hit by this behaviour.

To solve it once and for all, parents must adequately cater for their children’s needs. Many parents hardly realise that life at the university is hard and cruel.

The government should also consider increasing the number of study loans that it gives to students. The constituency and county bursaries should be directed to students' accounts.

Students need also to be careful with their choices as they have a long-term effect on them.

Pencella Wawira, Kisumu

* * *

It is very unfair that many university students have had to miss their examinations just due to insignificant fee balances.

This cruel rule by universities to lock out candidates over fee balances should be reviewed. In most cases, a student struggles to raise up to three-quarters of the fees but fails to pay the balance on time. That forces the student to miss exams or even defer their studies. This is very inhuman.

Scenarios like these have made most students give up on their studies. These scenarios have also made students resort to irregularities such as faking exam cards or even bribing people in the finance offices to allow them to sit their exams.

Learning institutions should have a human heart and help such students to complete their courses. Mostly, the students are from poor families and there’s nobody to hold their hand.

Universities should have this issue looked into, now that exams are about to begin in various institutions. Let them not be the reason for students to take their lives or get demoralised.