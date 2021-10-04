Sheikh Abdisamad: Account of my kidnap, particulars wrong

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad who went missing on September 8 from Nairobi’s city centre.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad

On September 8, at 10am, I was kidnapped in Nairobi city centre. I regained my freedom after a 12-day ordeal. My left leg was badly injured during the abduction, and I’ve been in and out of hospital for the past week, refraining from all activities on my doctor’s advice.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.