Sexuality education is crucial in curricula

It is a time of schools reopening, and we are hoping that parents and guardians have taken the time to speak to their children on crucial topics. If you are the type of parent who does not know how to begin to speak to your child on menstruation, abuse, sex and relationships, comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) might just be what is needed to start those conversations.

Some may wonder how a parent cannot know how to talk to their children, but you will be surprised at how hard starting a conversation about sexuality can be.

CSE will be an important tool in nurturing our children and guiding them in the right direction as they grow and explore the world around them. With less control over what our children get their hands on, it is important that we provide them with the right information.

What CSE tries to do is empower our children to know who they are and to understand their potential as well as the power they hold. It makes them confident and avoid being pressured into anything that could alter their lives. This is especially handy during teenage years.

Through CSE, we try to help teens understand how to live harmoniously and to be kind and considerate, especially boys. We are in a place where male superiority complex affects a lot of households and relationships. While we try to help the men understand and unlearn that violence is not a show of masculinity, CSE builds this into the boys.

What else does CSE cover? That being kind is not being weak. That the consequences of pregnancy are theirs to bear as well. That a confident woman is not a challenge. That violence is never a solution. That a NO is simply that and body language speaks volumes. That it is brave to walk away. That periods are normal and no girl should be shamed of them. That girls are not inferior.

CSE teaches our girls not to be timid. To value their safety over politeness. To identify dangerous situations. To out their abusers. To be sure of what they want or do not want. To be bold and brave. To understand why abuse happens and ways to avoid it. To avoid the cycle of poverty through unwanted pregnancies.

CSE provides a cornerstone for tackling life situations. It is crucial to our curricula.