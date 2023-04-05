Schools must ensure student health, safety

Food poisoning is a serious health issue that can have devastating consequences, as seen in a recent incident at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, in Kakamega County, recently.

The death of two students has shaken the entire school community and serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety.

Caused by consuming food contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses or parasites, symptoms of food poisoning range from mild discomfort to life-threatening illness and can lead to death. Anybody can be affected but children, the old and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

The tragic incident at Mukumu Girls highlights the need for increased awareness and education about food safety.

Schools and other institutions that serve food have a responsibility to ensure that it is fit for human consumption. That includes proper preparation, storage and handling of food as well as regular inspections to identify and address risks. The food must be cooked thoroughly and served in a clean environment.

Parents and students must also take responsibility for their health and well-being by taking steps to reduce poisoning risks.

The incident resulted in the abrupt closure of the school to protect the other students. That calls for proper sanitation and the protection of food.

Pencella Wawira, Kakamega

* * *

Parents take their children to school hoping they will gain the knowledge and skills to see them succeed in life. But the cases emanating from schools are making parents feel insecure about their boarder children.

An example is the tragic case of one Njoki, of Njoro Girls Secondary School, in Nakuru, who died at school in mysterious circumstances. It is alleged that the student’s death was a result of negligence by the school nurse, who did not attend to her when she sought treatment at the school’s sanatorium for an ailment.

Last month, a boy reportedly died at Chemase Secondary School, in Nandi County, after he was allegedly beaten by his teachers over cheating in the midterm examination.

And recently, two students from Mukumu Girls High School died as another 500 were hospitalised for an unknown ailment, leading to its closure. The ministries of Education and Health should ensure that the school is safe for students before it is reopened.

School administrators are obligated to protect and ensure the safety of students. Should a student err, they should be punished humanely, not killed.