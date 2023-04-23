Schools’ closure opportunity to fix issues

Secondary and primary schools have begun their holidays. Regardless of its shortness, a break is a break. It is an opportunity for teachers, students and parents to solve the issues arising in schools.

Cases of students being excessively punished by teachers have become common despite the ban on corporal punishment in schools. Students were reportedly flogged endlessly by not just one but more than two teachers in the name of punishment. Others were sent home for attempting to raze school buildings.

True, some students are mischievous and sometimes teachers have difficulty dealing with such cases, but what they intend as correction turns out to be mistreatment. It is not the duty of only teachers to handle students; parents and other education stakeholders should lend a hand.

Parents should know their children well—from what they are capable of to when they get influenced—to the point of figuring out a way to straighten them.

Teachers should also seize the moment to freshen their performance and reduce the tension; it could be a result of job pressure.

Some schools suffered food poisoning incidents that killed three students and a teacher.

Now that schools are closed, the parties should join hands to permanently fix the hygiene standards of schools. No parent would comfortably take their students back to an environment that had proved to be a fatal threat.

Understandably, schools have strived to catch up from the Covid-19 disruption to learning. It has been hectic for teachers, students and parents.

Stakeholders must take advantage of the break to fix the issues.

Lillian Owaga, Kisumu

* * *

Students who fall ill while in school should immediately be rushed to hospital if they show symptoms that the school’s nurse cannot deal with.

Because hospitals have more qualified doctors and equipment that can handle different cases, the students can be treated faster and the illness stopped from worsening and making their immune system weaker, even leading to death or paralysis.

It is said when students at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, in Kakamega County, started to fall ill, they were kept in the sick bay—even after they complained of stomachache that the nurse couldn’t handle.

That caused the death of three.

The school administration should, therefore, take cases of ailing students seriously and rush them to nearby hospitals rather than lock them down at the sanatorium. They should also hire highly trained nurses.