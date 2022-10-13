Sakaja should outsource cleaning services

As I was surfing through the internet recently, my attention was drawn to some alarming photos that were circulating on social media.

The images were showing the heartbreaking environmentally ill condition of most parts of Nairobi City County.

Nairobi is the capital city of Kenya and should be sparkling clean but cleanliness is not prioritised.

It is mostly filthy and smelly. It’s difficult to believe human beings reside there. Even wild animals live in a better place!

Who is to blame for the menace? There are three parties: The county government, for failing to implement a sustainable way of dealing with garbage collection; the landlords for not having reliable water supply and waste management systems in their residential apartments and commercial buildings; and the residents, for illegally dumping the garbage in the wrong places.

Ignorance

Ignorance, in this case, should be the first issue to be addressed.

Most of these problems arise from cultural and attitudinal factors. Some residents are not responsible for the way they dump their waste.

The county boss, Governor Johnson Sakaja, should lead in educating his people on the significance of a clean city.

The government may initiate waste management programmes but if the dwellers are ill-mannered and unwilling to use the garbage disposal facilities properly, the filth will remain a way of life. It’s quite a tricky matter.

The landlords only care about the rent they collect, not their tenant’s well-being. In fact, most of them don’t live there.

The reluctance of Nairobi residents and not loving their city, fouling it, overcrowding, inadequate natural lighting and poor sanitation create a perfect breeding ground for lifestyle diseases and an unhealthy generation.

For instance, the dumpsite in Dandora occupies a very large piece of land.

The government can create a mega industry for waste recycling on it. Many unemployed youth will benefit from the venture because the plant will require workers.

Let us stop preaching water while drinking wine. We are rooting for a brighter and healthy generation while, contrarily, ruining the future of our children by lacking personal responsibility in ensuring a clean environment.

People ought to change their mentality first; most of them dump their waste deliberately just because we have county government garbage collectors.

The governor should outsource cleaning services, install quality drainage systems, involve the landlords in these initiatives and, most importantly, educate the residents on how to mitigate waste management challenges.

He should implement the waste management policies and punish those breaking the by-laws.

Personal responsibility is key.