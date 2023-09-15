Sakaja, fix real issues before forming burroughs

Governor Johnson Sakaja is proposing burroughs in Nairobi County. The idea has been proposed before and it can work if the real issues in Nairobi are addressed. The governor should start by addressing wanton corruption, with the payments systems being inadequate.

He should also revisit the planning management systems to fully deliver and manage delivery of services. Nairobi as the capital city and a metropolis almost always lacks proper and smooth delivery of services, from solid waste management, water and good drainage systems where sewerage is involved.

All over the world, management of cities entirely rests with city managers. In Kenya, unfortunately, hiring of staff, even at the national government, is always pegged on political patronage and ethnic inclination and not expertise and professionalism.

Governor Sakaja, who seems quite vibrant to deliver, should move away from this. All counties, including Nairobi, seem to be appointing managers who at the end of the day are duplicating roles. For proper delivery and efficient services, counties led by Nairobi should revisit allocation of duties. They seem to be duplicating roles. Minister, chief officers, director and so many deputies doing the same job. Lean and manageable workforce will make sure counties deliver.

For Nairobi, there is institutional memory. The late John Gakuo, when he was the town clerk, brought order and smooth management. Governor Sakaja can run Nairobi County like a corporation.

All he needs to do is to seal all loopholes where the county loses money and ensure he enhances revenue collection. There is still room for this. The burroughs are good and it is a good idea. We, however, have the wards that have ward managers. Nairobi County should start by addressing why the wards and their managers are not working before it goes to the burroughs. This is the starting point.

David K. Kigo, environmentalist





****

The El Nino rains are expected from next month. If the heavy rains continue for the next two to three months, then Kenya ought to be greener and cleaner. The government should be busy distributing tree seedlings, with extension officers supervising land preparation. The El Nino could be a blessing in disguise; let’s not lament but plan adequately.

In the meantime, we must discourage small capacity public service vehicles in a bid to reduce carbon emissions. The logic here is that 50 cars will produce more carbon dioxide than a double decker bus. Why do we allow these vehicles which have not been able to sort out our transport challenges nearly 60 years after independence?