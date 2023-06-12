Safeguard NHIF to keep health sector alive

The official explanation about the financial problems the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) faces is too scanty to convince anyone.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha was at pains to explain how the premiums paid by contributors are utilised and how much the government may have taken from the national insurer’s kitty to fund its budget.

Her explanation NHIF’s problems was that it had expanded its coverage to include chronic diseases, treatment abroad and complications of Covid-19.

Kenyans, however, think otherwise. President William Ruto is on record saying his government would shun foreign borrowing and rely on internally raised funds to run its budget. What a coincidence that NHIF began experiencing serious financial constraints immediately the Hustler Fund project was mooted?

The government ought to prove to Kenyans that, contrary to the grapevine, it never borrowed billions of shillings from NHIF to kick-start Hustler Fund.

NHIF, a statutory body, has been operating independently by generating its income without the support of the National Treasury and the services mentioned by the CS has never interfered with the budget. The government owes Kenyans an explanation because such interference has made institutions to close down with thousands of jobs lost.

Thousands of employees in health facilities have not received their salaries for several months since they rely on the capitation funds from NHIF.

The fate of expectant mothers and newborns is uncertain due to the financial interference within NHIF, which runs Linda Mama maternal health scheme.

The government is taking the citizens round in circles: As thousands risk redundancy in the health sector, it is promising jobs to a few in a housing scheme.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission need to probe NHIF to stop any undue activities that could make it a cash cow for the government like the NSSF and the National Housing Corporation.

The government should ensure that NHIF expedites payments to the medical facilities it owes for them to resume operations. Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u ought to personally supervise the disbursement, in collaboration with the NHIF board.