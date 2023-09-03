Ruto’s decree on graft shouldn’t be hot air

It was gratifying to hear the President sound a warning to thieves who are impoverishing the country. But such a warning isn’t new; we heard the same from his predecessor, who would later declare his helplessness over the complex network that corruption is.

In Dr Ruto’s eyes, I see a man committed to alleviating the menace. Permit me to take his analogy of ‘three things’, and extend them to the problem of graft. Three questions: Pray, why haven’t we witnessed grand convictions, given the rampant grand graft in the country?

Why haven’t we seen deportations of ‘parasites’, such as foreigners who collude with locals to swindle the country, for instance, the independent power producers? Why are we livid when one contemplates a scenario where graft convicts are sent to their maker the way Singapore (oh, how we like quoting the country) does?

We’ve seen suspects of corruption syndicates questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for a whole day. What questions do they ask? What’s so difficult with making an owner of a certain empire explain how they built it? Anyone laying claim to a certain fortune, say fixed or movable assets, should be able to effortlessly chronicle how they acquired them.

Meanwhile, they should be ready to provide three things: documentary evidence such as bank statements and title deeds; wealth declaration forms spread over a given period; and tax compliance documents. Tax returns and wealth declarations shouldn’t be done in vain.

But Kenyans are a strange lot. Whenever thieves are cornered, they’ll stand in solidarity with them by hiding behind tribe or political affiliation. Further, some investigators will, at the right fee, conspire to scuttle the exercise. By blaming some judges, the President, being privy to intelligence briefs, knows something.

To fight graft, three sectors must cooperate: the public, who should be called upon to provide useful information concerning suspects; the DCI, who should collect watertight evidence for prosecution; and the judiciary, who should be conscious of public interest. Upon conviction, three things should follow: A long jail sentence; forfeiture of graft proceeds; and a follow-up on possible conspirators.