Ruto must keep his election campaign pledges

President William Ruto will very soon name his Cabinet, which he promised during the election campaigns will be composed of 50 per cent women. He should appoint the youth and persons with disabilities and the marginalised in the society to fill most of the other half. The Cabinet should have the best of Kenya.

Mr President, in the current cabinet, you will be able to find two workaholics, who never indulged in politics of hate. I mean Najib Balala and Prof George Magoha. But I leave that to you.

The other promise that I would want you to keep, and which was on your To-Do list within the first 100 days, was an investigation into the ‘Covid millionaires’ scandal. Expeditiously carry out that investigation.

Chris Kiriba, Narok

* * *

I’ve read a newspaper article attributed to then President-elect William Ruto that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be back because it is value for money.

The High Court ruled that CDF be scrapped due to a conflict of interest when MPs supervised the spending of funds that they had voted for in Parliament. We talk of checks and balances.

To a large extent, President Ruto is correct and means well. I think what will happen is that the new government will have to go to court and argue its case. Remember, the courts are nowadays quite independent and will, without hurrying, listen to you and ultimately probably tell you that, that is “hot air” and nothing more—as happened to the presidential election petition recently.

Yes, some MPs are said to have used CDF very well to benefit the wananchi. But, on the other hand, there were some crooked MPs who stole the money.

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

* * *

I wonder why a university or college student would sacrifice to study but end up not graduating because he or she failed to present internship documents.

President William Ruto’s government should look into this issue keenly because many learners are truly suffering looking for attachment, which sometimes delays their graduation.

The Ministry of Education should ensure that universities charge fair fees to allow learners to complete their studies.

Mr President, this is not the time to look back and recall what your opponent did or talked about but to work for us, Kenyans, because we’re suffering from the high cost of living. Let us see within the first 100 days of your government what you promised us. All the best, ‘The Fifth’.