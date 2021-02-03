Ruto-led anti-BBI campaign is dangerous and must be stopped

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) towards a united Kenya has its shortcomings.

Contrary to what the BBI haters want people to believe, my reading of the final draft of the proposed bill gives me the impression that it does not have any negative bearing on the 2010 Constitution.

The arguments political opponents of the BBI have been fronting every time they get an opportunity to vent have, in almost all instances, been extraneous and unrelated to the Bill.

Those opposed to the BBI have argued that we should reject it because it is not a priority at the moment. Proponents of this school of thought have focused on coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the local economy to justify their position. The de facto NO campaigners have always pushed the notion that putting the country through the rigours of a referendum will be too expensive and the money should be instead channeled to more pressing issues such as cushioning Kenyans against the effects of the virus.

This is a dishonest argument because things cannot stop in a country because there is a pandemic. Then there’s the argument that the BBI is about creating positions for a few politicians. Proponents point out the position of a prime minister and two deputies envisaged in the document for bashing.

They deliberately chose to ignore the roles the officers in these offices will play in serving the people, the fact that Cabinet ministers will be picked from MPs at no extra salaries hence saving on wage bill among others.

The BBI, whose architect in President Uhuru Kenyatta, is opposed by Deputy President William Ruto. During his working tour of the Mt Kenya region, President Kenyatta demonstrated how his deputy has been working against him.

In various meetings with politicians and opinion leaders from the area, the Head of State portrayed Dr Ruto as an impatient politician who cannot be trusted with the region’s future.

From allegedly frustrating proposals to have Mt Kenya region benefit through equity in revenue sharing, misleading local leaders and voters in order to win the region’s support for his 2022 bid, the President demonstrated why his deputy does not deserve the country’s top job.

The President compared his deputy to a suitor targeting a bride even after another man has already negotiated and paid bride price. The bride, in this case are the gains in BBI which include more resources to counties and extra constituencies which would ensure more money to the regions.

The President said the refusal by the DP and his allies to support the passage of the third generation revenue sharing formula to ensure money is shared equitably by all counties, was a clear indication that they do not have the interest of Kenyans at heart.

He maintained that the DP was part of the BBI process and wondered why he had changed tune. In deconstructing the lies that have been told about BBI, the President took the people through the benefits they stand to gain through the proposed changes to the Constitution. The BBI is meant to improve Kenyans’ lives through additional resources and the No camp is only interested in fueling poverty so that they can continue manipulating the masses.

