Rid Kenyan politics of cancel culture

“There’s a crisis around the freedom of speech now because many people don’t understand it, they weren’t taught what it means and why it matters.” – Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America, a free speech organisation.

The old lesson of “think before you speak” has given way to a new lesson of “speak at your peril.” Nominated senator Gloria Orwoba was recently suspended for six months for comments she made on a Senate WhatsApp group and at a press briefing alleging there was a culture in parliament of favouritism, ethnic discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment. She suggested that behind the scenes the only way to get things done was to offer kickbacks or sexual favours, which she refused to do.

Her messages and complaints to colleagues were often accompanied by the hashtag #NoSexForWork. But the committee said her accusations were unsubstantiated and after her ban was over, she would have to retract her statements before being pardoned.

Most of us are understandably confused, then, about what we should utter and where to do it. People should be able to put forward viewpoints, ask questions, make mistakes and take unpopular but good-faith positions on issues that society is still working through — all without fearing cancellation, retaliation or harsh criticism.

Kenya’s politicians are caught in a destructive loop of condemnation and recrimination. They have embraced an even more extreme version of censoriousness as a bulwark against a rapidly changing society, with laws that would ban books, stifle teachers and discourage open discussion in classrooms.

Freedom of speech and expression is vital to human beings’ search for truth and knowledge. A society that values freedom of speech can benefit from the full diversity of its people and their ideas.

Most importantly, freedom of speech is the bedrock of democratic self-government. If people feel free to express their views, the democratic process can respond to and resolve competing ideas. Ideas that go unchallenged risk becoming weak and brittle rather than being strengthened by tough scrutiny.

When speech is stifled or when dissenters are shut out of public discourse, a society also loses its ability to resolve conflict, and it faces the therisk of political violence.

It is the mandate of Kenya’s lawmakers to find ways to actively support and protect the rights of others to speak freely. You can’t consider yourself a supporter of free speech and be policing and punishing speech more than protecting it.

Free speech demands a greater willingness to engage with ideas we dislike and greater self-restraint in the face of words that challenge and even unsettle us.