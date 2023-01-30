Revolutionalising TVET is for future good

In decades past, a degree was a guarantee to employment. That is no longer the case as 173,345 students scored C+ and above in the 2022 KCSE, getting direct placement to the university.

The emergence of numerous new opportunities in skill, knowledge and education in general has necessitated a change in thought, learning and relearning for the future generation.

The government has since increased the number of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions from 52 in 2013 to 238 in 2021, whereby 192 are operational and 46 are nearing completion. The Education ministry has also established nine more national polytechnics, from three in 2013, to enhance centres of excellence and skill development.

The introduction of TVETs was about foresight, considering the world’s significant transition towards green and sustainable practices with a huge impact on business, industry and society. It has brought about new industries and job opportunities like alternative energy sources, recycling and waste water treatment.

Green economy

According to UNEP, the working definition of a green economy is one that results in improved human well-being and social equity while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities. It is also one which has reduced carbon emissions and pollution, is energy and resource efficient and has zero loss of biodiversity and ecosystem.

As Kenyans expend resources and pollute the environment, altering the ecosystem, the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will be most urgent in the near future.

We must, thus, ask ourselves: Who will install, maintain and service all this new carbon-free technology (green technology) that Kenya will require for development, such as solar systems, wind turbines, geothermal facilities, electric bikes and vehicles, batteries and charging stations?

Reforms

All this presents countless opportunities for a skill revolution in the TVET centres.

Owing to increased demand for these emerging skills, the education sector undertook curriculum review and reforms with a focus to having a competency-based system aimed at improving knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to enable learners to perform functions. The introduction of the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET), a flexible, outcome-based and industry-centred concept. It will entail the involvement of the industries in training. Its implementation will assist in delivery of industry-responsive skills.

With CBET and linkage between old and new courses, TVET institutions will provide skills that meet both the needs for employment and entrepreneurship for the future.