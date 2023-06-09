Revive Olympic centres to grow soccer

Kenya’s main undoing in the regional and international soccer arena has been due to our failure to revive the stalled national Olympic soccer centres, lack of football infrastructures and government apathy towards the sport.

I never saw Bernd Zgoll of Germany credited with churning out superb Kenyan soccer aces who ruled and reigned supreme in the 1970s to late 1980s. I saw his products such as Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino, the man I hope will clinch the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections, and others such as Wilberforce Mulamba, Nahashon Oluoch, Josephat Murilla, Bobby Ogolla, John Zangi Okello and Ambrose Ayoyi.

The rains started beating us when, as a country, we abandoned the Olympic Soccer Centres with the departure of Zgoll, which has seen Kenya failing to regularly qualify for the African soccer finals.

There is a serious and genuine need to have the Sports Cabinet Secretary and Football Kenya Federation supremos put their heads together and have a substantive professional technical director installed ahead of the many youth soccer tournaments to be played this year.

Chapa Dimba na Safaricom

With the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, Kenya Secondary Schools Associations ball games sponsored by Brookside Dairies, Bottom-up under 19 youth soccer tournament and perhaps Nairobi Bottlers will soon be following suit with their Copa Coca-Cola youth soccer tournament. The authorities concerned must move with spread and hire a highly knowledgeable and experienced professional technical director.

We don’t need to go very far looking or shopping for such a tactician. Belgian Patrick Aussems has demonstrated a scintillating and sublime brand of soccer at the AFC Leopards camp with very youthful players promoted from their academy.

Aussems endured turbulent periods when the Leopards did not have sponsors and he never abandoned the club.

Together with Salim Baby, Patrick Odhiambo, William Muluya and Francis Baraza, they are the only tacticians playing free-flowing football worth talking of in the Kenya Premier League.

Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael, now in Libya, and German Andreas Spier, can also do a splendid job for the country. We are contemplating bidding to co-host the 2027 AFCON soccer finals and qualify for the 2030 World Cup soccer finals.

The Belgian tactician should not be let to depart with his technical, tactical, and mental acumen still needed to help mentor young players.

Besides this, he can help Kenyan soccer lads land lucrative soccer contracts abroad.