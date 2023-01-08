Review proposal to abolish Helb study loans

Ever since the inception of the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) in July 1995, this is the ultimate test for students in the more than 30 chartered universities and 2,301 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in the country.

When President William Ruto mentioned plans to abolish Helb, a wave of fear over the high cost of accommodation and food on campus enveloped the country.

Food prices are expected to go up by 7.3 per cent this year with most, if not all, colleges and universities having no provision of subsidised foods in their cafeterias. Attempts by the institutions to lower their running costs have led to frugality policies and also fee increments, making the lives of students very difficult.

Most universities have increased rent for student hostels. Case studies show both institution-based accommodation facilities and external ones run by private developers have had a rent increase. Soon, the rent will be widely unaffordable, which will need institutions to start virtual learning programmes even for some sensitive degrees, which will be unviable.

Up to 562,000 students were enrolled in universities in the 2021/22 academic year. The abolition of Helb will make university education inaccessible and student life on campus unbearable.

Kepha Erick Opass, Uasin Gishu

* * *

President William Ruto has promised Kenyans that his government will “improve” the education sector by replacing Helb with a new funding system for students at the tertiary level. The Ministry of Education had earlier frustrated students when it said Helb would be abolished but didn’t give an alternative.

But students seem to lack faith in this statement. The promise is being compared to the Hustler Fund’s that was shockingly changed from a grant to a refundable interest-bearing loan recovered in 14 days. Besides, it the amount lent is, ironically, too little, amid the high cost of living, to fund any viable business.

In fact, Helb helps students to meet only a minimal part of their requirements. How will they survive without it? Some are orphans, others were raised by single parents and others are from a humble backgrounds.

On campus, one needs to eat, dress up professionally, pay rent and pay fees without expecting any other income apart from Helb and a little support from their family, many of whom are unemployed. Instead of abolishing Helb, the government should increase the fund’s budget.

Abolishing Helb will kill the dreams of the poor and that will result in economic disasters, hence a higher crime rate.

Robinson Barasa, Migori

* * *

President Ruto says parents pay school fees of Sh100,000 -200,000 at the primary and secondary level but expect the government to pay for their children in university or colleges.

But the removal of Helb amid the prevailing economic hardships will deny many students the opportunity to acquire university education. I reject the statement.