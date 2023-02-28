Review move to increase university fees

The move to triple university fees from Sh16,000 to Sh48,000 comes amidst the frailties in Kenya's economic situation.

The once landmark institutions of higher education in the country have been pitted by a mangled financial conundrum that has seen them struggling to stay afloat.

This decision will now force parents and guardians to dig deep into their pockets to finance their children's higher education with the bullish exchequer decisively capping budgetary allocations to universities.

University heads now receive measly funds to run these institutions and as expected the pressure to resolve this issue is hot on their heels.

The beatdown to lay off redundant workers in varsities is now apparent and it is imperative they be focused on laying down feasible solutions to address the situation.

As a student in a university in Kenya, the bare-knuckle struggle experiences will only get worse with the increment of fees.

Financial scalability should be at the forefront of higher education institutions in order to meet the fluxes that the corporate world is experiencing which will withstand the growing demands of skill sets as opposed to unbridled knowledge with limited critical thinking abilities.

Despite education receiving the lion's share in allocations very little seems to materialise in terms of quality and global competitiveness and also the much-apportioned hype of a 100 per cent transition has not helped in the accessibility of higher education with many who do not meet cut-off points for entries into university deemed as failures.

The ailment of higher education in Kenya has metastasized like full-blown cancer and this will require a multifaceted approach in order to provide long-term sustainability to universities.