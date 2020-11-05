Return TSC to Education ministry as agency

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) outlines how to build ladders of collaboration and reconciliation but fails to show how to build a bridge that could end the perennial wrangles between Teachers Service Commission and the Ministry of Education.

After the successful creation of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) in 1957, there was a sustained agitation by teachers, including the late President Daniel arap Moi, for the creation of TSC.

The promulgation and implementation of the 2010 Constitution later elevated the body to an independent commission. Article 237 Section 2(e) and 3(a) of the Constitution , on the roles of TSC, has seen the commission and the ministry be at loggerheads, recently being on who determines the lowering of teacher training college entry grade when then-Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed attempted to implement affirmative action for students from northeastern region.

Besides, ministry officials helplessly watched as TSC withdrew teachers from schools in the same northeastern counties. This disenfranchised thousands of innocent schoolchildren the ministry had sworn not to leave behind under the Education 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals, Basic Education Act of 2013 and Article 53 Section 1(b) of the Constitution. Educating a generation was left at the mercy of a commission.

It is unprecedented anywhere in the world for an education ministry not to be in control of teachers, who are tasked with implementing a curriculum that it designs and sets teaching hours for.

The ministry sends capitation funds to schools for the free primary and free day secondary education programmes only for the cash to be managed by headteachers it has no control over. The Basic Education Act 2013 bestows the responsibility of school management on the Education CS.

School heads, like all teachers, are only held accountable by TSC, whose functions and roles were purely teacher management before TSC Act 2012 circumvented the Constitution.

The commission has county TSC directors and quality assurance directors while the ministry has the same positions.

BBI should be amended to make TSC an agency under the ministry and limit its role to only teacher management (human resources).

That would leave policy formation, teaching standards, curriculum development and implementation and management of schools under the CS.

It should also empower the CS to have absolute control over all government agencies dealing with education, including bringing National Industrial Training Institute (Nita) under the State Department of Vocational and Technical Education.

Agot Bonface, Nairobi