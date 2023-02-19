Resolve missing mark problem in varsities

Every year, before graduation, there are numerous complaints from students in most Kenyan public universities regarding “missing marks”. As a result, a large number of students do not graduate. The issue has caused many cases of student unrest.

Reportedly, some part-time lecturers delay their students’ results in a bid to force the university to first pay them. Most of them are freelancers, even in more than one university, and are, therefore, unlikely to be paid regularly and consistently.

As a student expect the worst if you are in bad books with an ‘evil’ lecturer. If you are a woman who has turned down his (they’re mostly men) sexual advances, he will almost always want to show you that he has your life in his hands. You’ll have to pay for it.

A 2019 Action Aid Kenya study, shows one in every two female and one in four male students in institutions of higher learning is sexually harassed on campus. The survey included 1,015 students from Nairobi, Kenyatta, Pioneer, Multimedia, Zetech, Daystar and other universities.

Lecturers account for 66 per cent of all perpetrators, followed by service personnel (24 per cent) and management (23 per cent). “Pressuring students to exchange conjugal acts for favourable grades and rewards is rife throughout the region,” reads a press statement on the survey.

Another cause is that some students overlook the importance of writing their registration numbers on answer booklets during examinations. Such are guaranteed to get zero marks because no lecturer will waste time looking for the student. It’s also difficult to identify such students if there are several of them.

The student may also not have completed all their continuous assessment tests (CAT) and assignments. One of the rules is that a student must complete all CATs, assignments and the end-of-semester main exam.

Some students also purposefully avoid sitting some of the exams, mainly due to a lack of preparation, including insufficient revision. Others are simply afraid of failing and only sign the attendance sheet during exams.

Technical system issues also result in loss of marks. The university is to blame for such incidents.

The Commission for University Education (CUE), Ministry of Education and vice-chancellors of universities should resolve the issue of missing marks. Students should also ensure that they attend all the lectures and sit exams, including CATs. In some universities, you cannot sit an exam without attending 70 per cent of the lectures. They should also pay fees on time.

During exams, students should be keen, especially while writing their admission numbers. The examiners do not know the candidates’ names as they use the admission numbers to award and upload marks in the system.

Universities should upgrade their systems to contain and ease accessibility of all the students’ particulars. The administrative systems for marks should be stabilised and checked regularly.

An electronic back-up for raw marks should be in place.

Lecturers should upload the results once they mark the exams.