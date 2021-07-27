Resilience will define future of tourism

Tourism

Tourism can no longer take a business-as-usual approach.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Letters

The world has entered the phase of unprecedented volatility occasioned by epidemics, disruptive technologies and natural disasters, to mention a few crises, which has created uncertainty in the business arena.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.