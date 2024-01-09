Rejecting bill altering graft law right step

In a recent decision that resonates with the principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity, a parliamentary committee resolutely rejected a bill seeking to permit individuals convicted of graft to hold public office.

This decision is a commendable move that upholds the nation's commitment to fighting corruption and preserving the sanctity of public service.

Reflecting on the August 2022 elections, it is noteworthy that more than 200 politicians, initially identified by the anti-corruption watchdog EACC for potential disqualification from public office candidacy due to graft allegations were ultimately permitted to participate.

Such a development exacerbated voter dissatisfaction with the prevalent corruption in a nation that had long been lauded as one of East Africa's most dynamic democracies.

Therefore, central to the rejection of this bill is the imperative to uphold the rule of law. Allowing individuals with corruption cases to hold public office would send a distressing message that the country condones malfeasance and lacks the resolve to enforce accountability.

A nation's strength lies in its institutions, and by barring corrupt individuals from public office, Kenya reaffirms its commitment to the principles of justice, fairness, and equality before the law.

More so, the trust between the government and its citizens is sacrosanct.

Allowing graft convicts to assume public office would erode this trust, casting shadows over the integrity and credibility of public institutions. In a nation striving for progress and development, preserving public trust is paramount.

The dismissal of the bill underscores the commitment to promoting transparency, merit-based systems, and instilling public trust.

Since the enactment of Kenya's progressive 2010 Constitution, the nation has taken significant steps in combating corruption.

This landmark move paved the way for the establishment of crucial institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.