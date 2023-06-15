Reject proposal to abolish boarding schools

The recommendation by the Presidential Task Force on Education to abolish boarding schools from next year should be ignored. That would be akin to devolving learning to the village level as every student would automatically become a day scholar operating from home.

The Prof Raphael Munavu-chaired task force forgot that having students from different communities and social classes interact is one of the best methods of strengthening national cohesion and eradicating negative ethnicity and tribalism.

In such an environment, they learn the diverse cultural values of the Kenyan people and foreigners alike, allowing them to be prepared to interact with people of diverse socioeconomic and religious backgrounds at the workplace. They also learn that we all need one another, though coming from different ethnic groups and social backgrounds.

Boarding schools also fulfil one objective of the Kenya Kwanza government, that of job creation. The about 3,000 secondary and 32,500 primary boarding schools have employed thousands of Kenyans who cater for the students. Abolishing them will automatically render the workers redundant, which is harsh during these hard economic times.

Challenges

Conversion of the abandoned infrastructure in the various schools, especially dormitories and the furniture and fixtures therein would be a major challenge. How will they be utilised? Parents and guardians and well-wishers have toiled to put up the sophisticated buildings.

Boarding schools also help students to learn that they can live without the supervision of their parents or guardians. They will be a great nuisance at home by learning vices such as smoking.

However, there are some obvious disadvantages. These include student unrest, health crises like the fatal food poisoning at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School and abhorrent behaviour among students, such as gayism.

These disadvantages can, however, be reduced—if not prevented altogether—through an efficient administration network coupled with regular guidance and counselling of students.

Lastly, the nomadic communities would suffer a lot because boarding schools encourage their students to enroll in school and learn without interruption as their families move with their livestock.