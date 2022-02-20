Raila’s social protection plan is feasible

Many have questioned ODM leader Raila Odinga’s plan to cushion families living in abject poverty with a Sh6,000 monthly per diem but Kenyans deserve relief from the biting poverty and to be given the ability to fight it. Countries with higher productivity rates do it; Kenya has no reason not to if it wants to develop.

