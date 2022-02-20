Raila’s social protection plan is feasible

Many have questioned ODM leader Raila Odinga’s plan to cushion families living in abject poverty with a Sh6,000 monthly per diem but Kenyans deserve relief from the biting poverty and to be given the ability to fight it. Countries with higher productivity rates do it; Kenya has no reason not to if it wants to develop.

To alleviate the negative impact of high taxes and basic commodity prices, Kenyans need a practical assurance of a fund that guarantees them food. It’s through such cash transfer programmes that the citizens will be able to fight other problems, such as diseases and unemployment.

Those arguing about the debt crisis in the country are both right and wrong. Our external debt is above the Sh4 trillion mark, or half of the country’s debt. That means a Raila government might have to borrow more to fund the programme.

President Kenyatta was recently quoted as saying the country loses more than Sh2 billion daily — or nearly Sh1 trillion yearly —to corruption. If the loopholes are sealed, the national debt can be paid in four years.

If the 36 per cent of the population who live in poverty were subdivided into families, it would cost Sh14 billion to give them the stipend. That means money recovered from graft can run the programme for five years without a new budgetary allocation.

The plan should be extended (in case he wins the election) to cover education, health and social security.

The government should pay NHIF and school fees for those in the programme. Similarly, retired civil servants and those living with disabilities should be exempted from some taxes as part of their social security protection.

Also waive Helb interest and fines for poor students and let them pay at most three-quarters of their loans. Registered small-scale business owners should get Uwezo Fund money but pay taxes, prioritising TVET graduates.

Arasa Makori, Kisii

* * *

Quite an alarming number of students drop out of school or fail to continue with their studies due to lack of school fees.

In the learning institutions, more so universities, there is a high percentage of learners who are struggling to study because their parents and guardians cannot raise tuition fees, accommodation costs and pocket money.

For many years, the Helb loan has helped students a lot since they use it to pay their fees. The government should increase the amount granted so as to cater for students’ welfare better.

To reach more students, the funds should be allocated at the constituency level to allow more learners to access the bursaries and, hence, benefit from it.

Non-governmental organisations should also chip in and help by giving bursaries to poor learners. They should also do so at the constituency level.