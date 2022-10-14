Prudent spending key to economic growth

President William Ruto instructed government ministries to reduce their annual budgets by Sh300 billion.

This is the way to go at such a time when governments are grappling with high inflation and economic meltdowns.

Every order the president makes is effected, at least for the time being, praying that the cartels will not find ways to infiltrate the process.

The president was on target to demand for austerity, beginning with the wastage in ministries. While all ministries have huge budgets and receive billions from the National Treasury, very little goes to necessities, and least on development.

The money is spent on immoral allowances for the who-is-whos in ministry hierarchies.

It was a shock to many that there are more than 247 types of allowances, consuming 48 per cent of the wage bill, while some public servants enjoy only two or three of these.

It is a high time all government employees received the same number of allowances.

Entertainment, foreign and local travel, overtime, hospitality and other such allowances should be removed totally from payslips.

Benchmarking, conference and training trips should be reduced to a bare necessity. You wonder why we need expensive foreign benchmarking trips to countries where we have embassies, and in an era of digital media.

Privatisation is the way to go. It has always puzzled me how government parastatals gobble up huge finances yet they have nothing to show at the end of the fiscal year, despite providing essential services and goods at a price.

It should be a policy that all government agencies return a profit every end of year.

The next place to raid should be the county governments. With little oversight and weak legislation, county governments are getting away with massive looting.

Cases of graft in counties are an eyesore. The national government should strengthen its agencies to make it impossible for the county cartels to steal. With all these, more money would be available to reduce the budget deficits and accelerate debt recovery and development.

Kenneth Kuboka Vihiga

President William Ruto seems very determined to prove those who doubted his ability wrong. I’m sure Kenya will break even, and we might become food-reliant and create jobs at a rate never seen before. I have never been so hopeful.

But, how is it going to benefit us if we generate more money and continue with the bad habits of yesterday?

If the extravagance and wastage that we have seen before are not tamed, we had better save our energy.

When you have a government officer earn a house allowance and has a government vehicle but continue to claim mileage allowance when an officer is paid an entertainment allowance and claims per diem and imprest, we are still in trouble.

We must balance our expenditures with earnings. We must not be the proverbial idiot who lives to eat, let us eat to live and work.