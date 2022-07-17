Provide life skills to curb teenage pregnancies

Teenage pregnancies are increasing at an alarming rate in Kenya. With 40 per cent, Narok is leading, followed by Garrisa, Wajir and Lamu at 10 per cent. From the latest official data, Kenya has the third highest rate of teenage pregnancies worldwide with one in every five adolescents aged 15-19 being young mothers or expectant. More so, there have been rising cases of new HIV infections, according to a report released recently by the Health Ministry and the National Aids Control Council (NACC).

The main reason for this unfortunate situation is that parents have focused more on academic matters of their children, forgetting that they need basic life skills and sex education. Most parents are reluctant to discuss sex as a topic with their children. They leave it for outsiders who more often than not do it wrongly.

A big blame is on parents who have given up on their parental roles. When you delve deep, you discover that too much freedom is given to teenagers.

First, possession of smartphones offers a platform for sex chatting and watching pornographic material.

Second, many parents spend too little time with their children, hence they don’t know their welfare and their progress. Thirdly, it is so sad to note that there are some who have allowed their children to have boyfriends, girlfriends or even sponsors.

More so, modernity has also affected parents who are meant to be role models and mentors. They kiss and cuddle openly in front of their children. Remember charity begins at home.

We must provide life skills and sex education to teenagers. Guide the teenagers on how to communicate, interact with new community members and outsiders. In the same vein, parents should be keen on whom their children interact with both physically and on the internet. The way these teenagers dress and adopt new forms of lifestyle matters a lot.

The government under the ministries of Education and Health should also be blamed for failing to mentor these students while at school.

There has been a decrease in mentorship programs in schools from governmental and non-governmental organisations like in the older days.

It's evidently true that much care has always been placed on the girl child, neglecting boy child. We should treat both genders equally. We need to provide better counselling to teenagers with HIV infections, and encourage more to come out for testing.

With less than 30 days remaining to general elections, the winning government should take this matter seriously. Also, the relevant authorities need to step in and arrest all those who are contributing to the pregnancies. It is everybody's duty to take part in the fight against teenage pregnancies. We can't just sit and watch a generation getting destroyed.