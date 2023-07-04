Provide electric bike battery swap service

A fully charged motorcycle battery covers 100-130 kilometres. That would require frequent charging, especially for the busy boda boda riders.

Swapping batteries at designated charging stations is the most convenient and efficient way to enable electric motorcycle users to move longer distances conveniently. This is in addition to having more charging hubs.

Charging a battery for close to an hour, when using a fast charger, means losing precious time that would have been spent picking up or dropping off a passenger or making an urgent delivery.

Boda boda business is mostly commission-based; hence time is of the essence to make more money by the close of business.





The swapping stations can be placed in approved petrol stations so that a long-distance rider is assured to complete the journey and travel back.

Bikers also need the convenience of leasing an extra battery, especially for weekend adventurers’ road trips to remote areas.

The swap batteries should be checked regularly and maintained well to remain efficient and reliable.

More young people in the counties should be trained on electric motorbike repair and maintain, which will create employment.





Companies supplying electric motorcycles in Kenya—such as Roam, Fika Mobility and Alternet Systems (ALYI)—should roll out countrywide training.





That will them to diversify their after-sales service, which is currently available at a few designated stations where their on-site staff provide support to riders.

This is in preparation for a full rollout of e-motorcycles and electric vehicle public transport system by September this year.

This was announced by President William Ruto during the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu County.

This is projected to significantly bring down the cost of transport, which is currently heavily reliant on petroleum fuels.

Electric motorcycles have enhanced e-mobility, do not pollute the environment and are economical to use.