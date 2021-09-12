Provide a permanent solution to drought

Samburu drought

A herdsboy walks on a dry dam at Lerata in Samburu East in this picture taken on July 15, 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently declared drought a national disaster. In his press statement, he said most parts of the counties in the North have been affected by severe drought over the past few months.

