Protect women against electoral violence

With the upcoming General Election, women’s representation in the elective seats remains a matter of concern. Much effort has always been put into encouraging women’s participation in politics, thanks to the Constitution and the two-thirds gender rule that pioneered the fight for gender equality in politics. Although the various measures have helped to boost women’s participation, gaps are still noticeable.

Improving the numbers can’t happen overnight—a clear indication that there are still barriers and hurdles that women must jump. Women’s representation in politics still lags behind men’s.

According to a worldwide analysis by UN Women, as of September 1 last year, only 26 women served as head of state and/or government in 24 countries, meaning that, gender equality in the highest seats of power is unreachable for 130 years.

The five most commonly held portfolios by women ministers are Family/Children/Youth/Elderly/Disabled, followed by Social Affairs, it says.

Others are Environment/Natural Resources/Energy; Employment/Labour; and Women’s Affairs/Gender Equality. That means that more effort is needed to encourage women to seek more powerful seats.

Women still carry the burden of certain gender, cultural and social stereotypes imposed on them by society, including claims that they ride on men’s patronage. Besides, women still suffer violence despite the massive campaigns against gender-based violence. That has reached its peak as the elections draw near.

Instructively, women face violence (sexual, physical, psychological, verbal and online) more frequently than men do.

It sounds easy to ask them to report such cases but it’s difficult as they get threats and experience insecurity and shame, which pressures them to step down.

It is more shameful and uncouth that, even with the two thirds-gender rule, women still encounter the hurdle of unfairness in gender nominations. Influential men secure favours while women are locked out. In addition, financial constraints hamper their campaigns.

Kenya lags behind other Eastern African countries in women’s political representation. It’s about time we civilised our mindset and supported our women in their race to develop our country. Let’s be their building blocks, not stumbling blocks.

At least 20 women are aspiring for governorship, an improvement from the 2017 election success of Charity Ngilu, Anne Waiguru and Joyce Laboso, who has since died. Nakuru County has the most women contestants: Susan Kihika, Charity Kathambi, Tabitha Karanja and Jayne Kihara.

The clarion call is protection of women contestants from all forms of violence. If this is assured, we shall have more women leaders.