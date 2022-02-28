Protect women against electoral violence

Women leaders during a recent press conference.

With the upcoming General Election, women’s representation in the elective seats remains a matter of concern. Much effort has always been put into encouraging women’s participation in politics, thanks to the Constitution and the two-thirds gender rule that pioneered the fight for gender equality in politics. Although the various measures have helped to boost women’s participation, gaps are still noticeable.

