Properly dispose of sanitary pads, diapers

Improper disposal of sanitary (menstrual) pads and baby diapers is an issue that is often overlooked but has far-reaching consequences for the environment.

The widespread use of these products has become the norm as they offer practical solutions for personal care and childcare. But much as they provide convenience and hygiene for families, they have a significant impact on our ecosystem beyond our imagination. Their long-term effects on the environment.

Most of them are made from non-biodegradable materials such as plastics, which can take hundreds of years to decompose. As a result, they end up in landfills, where they contribute to the growing waste accumulation with huge consequences of the unsustainable disposal practice.

The sheer volume of discarded pads and diapers adds to the overwhelming burden on landfills fast reaching their capacity.

Improper disposal methods like flushing them down the toilet clog sewerage systems. This not only hampers wastewater treatment plants but is also poses a risk of backflow and contamination of water bodies.

The pollutants they release, including harmful chemicals and microplastics, have detrimental effects on aquatic life, hence ecological imbalances and threatening the health of our ecosystems.

Greenhouse emissions

The production and distribution contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and resource depletion. From extraction of raw materials to energy-intensive manufacturing and long-distance transportation, every stage of their life cycle has a negative impact on our environment.

We need to shift our focus to sustainable alternatives such as reusable menstrual products, such as menstrual cups and cloth pads and reusable cloth diapers made from natural materials.

Promoting awareness and education about proper disposal methods, such as wrapping them securely and disposing of them in designated bins, is crucial.

Manufacturers should prioritise eco-friendly alternatives and invest in creating innovative, sustainable products that don’t compromise the planet’s health.

Through good habits, we can protect the environment, conserve resources and ensure healthier future generations.