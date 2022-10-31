Probe other mysterious murders, abductions

Had the murder of Mohammed Zaid Khan, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and taxi man Nicodemus Mwania not prompted President William Ruto to order the disbandment and prosecution of the killer police officers, the matter would have gone unnoticed.

Kenya has a dubious record.

In July 1999, Turkish commandos abducted Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of Kurdistan Workers Party by storming the Greek ambassador’s residence in Nairobi and flew him to Turkey in a private jet. The Turks allegedly got assistance from intelligence agencies Mossad (Israel) and CIA (United States).

In November 2016, South Sudanese national James Gatdek Dak was abducted in Nairobi, blindfolded and flown to his nemesis in Juba, where he was allegedly tortured and detained.

In May last year, the leader of Biafra separatists, Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Okwu Kanu, was abducted in Nairobi and flown to Nigeria, where he remains in detention.

In the same month, Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed Mahmoud, who was constructing the Kisumu business park, was abducted at the entrance of a Lavington hotel. His body was found in a Kirinyaga mortuary and his burnt vehicle in Kibiku, Ngong. His killers had the audacity to even move the wreckage as police briefly left the scene to fetch a breakdown.

Then in February this year, Ethiopian national Samson Teklemichael was abducted in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and is yet to be seen.

Surprisingly, Nairobi hosts many security mercenaries. They were visible during the Dusit D2 terrorist attack as they came out with all manner of guns. Nobody bothered to ask on whose orders were they acting yet Kenya has its own forces for any situation.

So, if the new DCI is serious about reining in rogue police officers, he must mop up foreign mercenaries who have flooded Kenya disguised as expatriates.

Robert Musamali, Nairobi

* * *

Campaigns are over. It’s time to implement the political promises of the latest General Election.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kept saying Kenya Kwanza would civilise the police and check on rogue officers. He promised to improve the officers’ welfare. In return, police should avoid unnecessary arrests.

First off, the traffic department of police must be disbanded immediately. These are rogue officers who arrest no traffic offender but mint thousands of cash in terms of bribes,hence abetting horrible road crashes.

Proper police reforms will end the pain most Kenyans undergo while being arrested, either on trumped-up charges or minor offences that require one to be taken in with dignity.