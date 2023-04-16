Privatising sugar companies imprudent

Sugar is a vital food commodity that has sustained the world’s population for centuries. In many countries, sugar production is a vital sector of the economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Of late, there have been calls to the government to privatise sugar milling companies. However, the decision could have adverse effects on the economy. Therefore, it would not be prudent to do so—at least for the time being.

First, privatisation would lead to a decline in income and employment opportunities for the local communities. The government employs many workers in the sugar factories; privatising the industry would lead to the loss of jobs for thousands of workers.

In addition, a private investor will be more focused on making a profit than creating jobs, leading to underemployment and loss of income for local workers.

Privatisation of the sugar companies will also lead to the loss of investments that were made by the government to modernise the factories and mills.

Secondly, privatisation could lead to an increase in sugar prices to unaffordable levels. With the private sector focused on making a profit that would lead to increased prices for sugar products. That will affect ordinary citizens. Besides, it will also have an impact on businesses that rely on sugar.

The government has been regulating sugar prices to ensure that citizens have access to affordable sugar products. However, privatisation will abolish such regulation, leading to an increase in the cost of sugar.

Lastly, privatisation could lead to a decrease in the quality of sugar products. After privatisation, the sugar companies will be profit-oriented and that could lead to a focus on quantity over quality.

In a bid to maximise profits, and hence a return on their investment, investors could decide to use cheap and substandard materials in sugar production, which would certainly affect the quality of sugar products.

Additionally, privatisation may lead to a decrease in the standard of hygiene and sanitation in sugar factories and mills, which can pose a significant health risk to consumers of sugar products.

The government should, therefore, not privatise sugar companies.

The sugar industry is a vital economic sector, providing employment opportunities, contributing significantly to GDP and ensuring that citizens have access to affordable sugar products. Privatisation will lead to the loss of jobs, an increase in sugar prices and a decrease in the quality of sugar products.

The government should, instead, look for ways to support the sugar industry and ensure it continues to contribute to the economy and supply affordable quality products.