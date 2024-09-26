Principals weakest link in exam cheating fight

The role of school principals in aiding Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination malpractices cannot be understated. The old adage, fish rots from the head, seems fitting in describing the rampant cheating enabled by some school leaders.

Despite the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) taking measures to curb the vice, certain principals remain the weakest link. Cheating has shifted from examination leakage by Knec to institutional collusion, where unprofessional principals with the help of rogue teachers facilitate examination fraud.

Principals bribe supervisors, invigilators and security personnel with substantial amounts of money to turn a blind eye to the cheating happening in examination rooms.

Examination papers are immediately smuggled out after the official opening. Subject teachers, waiting in anticipation, quickly work out the answers. Copies of these answers are made and covertly smuggled back into examination rooms by compromised invigilators and supervisors, often hidden in clothing.

During this process, students pass the time in the examination rooms by flipping through their papers. They only begin writing towards the end of the examination period when the answers arrive.

In schools where cheating is rampant, students become emboldened. They show little fear of consequences and may even confront supervisors and invigilators who attempt to intervene, making it difficult for honest officials to maintain order.

Some Teachers Service Commission officials responsible for deploying examination officials are also implicated, often influenced by the wealth and power of these corrupt principals. This is evident when uncooperative supervisors and invigilators are swiftly replaced by those more willing to accept bribes.

The desire for promotion is another factor in examination malpractice—principals’ promotions are frequently based on their schools’ performance in national exams. To climb the ranks and be classified as senior principal or chief principal, some resort to cheating.