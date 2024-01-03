Principals should not increase school fees

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) should be considerate to parents and abandon their push for higher school fees the coming term.

Kenyans are experiencing economic hardship due to the heavy burden created by the government through over-taxation, leading to a high cost of living.

Kessha chairman Kahi Indimuli recently lamented that the government was delaying remittance of capitation funds, which is also not received in full.

It behoves the government to save Kenyans from the unnecessary financial burdens by remitting the full capitation on time.

Around October last year, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu assured Kenyans that the fee structure would remain intact this year. A similar assurance came from National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatia, who added that changing the fees structure would create unnecessary confusion amongst the people.

The cost of food, petroleum and essential services—coupled with higher taxes as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) raids Kenyans’ pockets for the government to fund its budget—has made Kenyans’ lives more miserable than ever before. Adding more costs is like positioning them under the hangman’s noose.

While Kenyans understand the difficult situation the principals face in running their schools, and while no reasonable citizen can refuse to meet the government’s revenue obligations, the solution to all these problems lies with the government. The leaders should stop playing with the psychology of Kenyans.

What happened to President William Ruto’s election promise of free education from early childhood to the tertiary level?