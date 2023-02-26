Prevent sexual exploitation of women

The sex-for-work exposé recently aired by the BBC was shocking and heart-rending. That women in their very vulnerable situations are being taken advantage of is sickening and immoral.

The report, which brought evidence against James Finlay and Ekaterra tea estates, is most likely a tip of the iceberg as regards the happenings in most institutions across the country.

Every sane person should condemn this vile act with the strongest terms possible. In addition, a thorough investigation should be conducted to determine the culprits and severe punishment meted out to them.

Although the entire documentary only shows a few suspects, who are incriminated based on their testimonies, there must be more in these companies who prey on poor women workers using transactional sex for their selfish pleasure.

Emotional damage

It may not be enough to punish the perpetrators since the women and girls cannot be compensated for the psychological and emotional damage they have suffered but that will assure Kenyan women that justice is served and that crimes should be avoided.

My heart bleeds for the poor women who have to agree to the horrible demands of their managers and supervisors for them to provide for their families. The most humiliating thing is for another person to feel that they have power over you and that you cannot do anything to them.

Initiating and carrying out sexual activities within these farms also shows the level of disrespect to which the women have been reduced. It is shocking that criminals knowingly spread the HIV/Aids virus to their victims.

Ironically, the managers read out to new employees the company’s anti-sexual harassment policy but go against them. Any ethics, laws and rules should not just be on the papers as documented but applied in real life.

The exposé reveals the situation in most companies in Kenya that we shy away from discussing. Women and girls are being reduced to sexual objects by violators who consider themselves mighty. It is a shame that the amount of money these women expect to be paid is not much; it isn’t enough to pay for the horrendous treatment they receive.

Sanctions

This must have been going on for such a long time that the perpetrators no longer care about the consequences since they believe they are above the law.

It is high time the government became responsible through the creation of job opportunities by providing a good environment for investors so that Kenyans can have decent sources of income.

The target consumers of the farm produce should also, as they sip the tea, remember the suffering and injustice the women undergo and put in place sanctions against these goods. It’s not only the named companies that should be probed but also all similar ones in the country.

The gender desks at workplaces should be bolstered so that victims of sexual molestation can always come forward with the assurance that their cries will be heard and justice served.

It is our collective responsibility that women and girls live in a society where their value is not judged by their sexual anatomy but by the energy, skills and knowledge that they can contribute to the institution.