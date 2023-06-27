Press freedom not a privilege from State

To say press freedom in Kenya has come a long mile might not attract any attention because it would be the truth. And truth mostly does not draw a lot of attention; blatant lying does better.

Chronicled briefs of a past era seeks to draw deep divides between the powers that were and the Press. Journalists could be arrested and arraigned on made-up charges. It was not unusual for a media outlet to be broken into and the plant disabled by faceless goons. The last of such acts was staged in The Standard newsroom, where the company’s newspapers were burnt and printing apparatus destroyed.

As we speak, bad blood appears to be loading between well-fed state honchos and notebook- and pen-wielding press corps. The media cannot fight to win a brawl against the State and that probably informs why there should never be an altercation between them in the first place. They should be inter-dependent.

And for this to work seamlessly, a tinge of responsibility should be visible from both sides. It should not be all about who has the muscle and who does not but about how responsibly those muscles are put to work.

The Press as an institution has a calling to be impartial and responsible in what they report—and this is where integrity comes in. We don’t want the gutter element—where jua kali scribes, for lack of anything to report, would want to camp under the bed for graphic feeds on the happenings.

But the State has even bigger gates to man. First, it has to afford the best ambiance for the media to operate. It also must ensure a free Press. It is the State that has the military, the Press and all intelligence. These institutions must come together to fan a free and robust Fourth Estate.

Should the Press take the gutter path, the State has a duty to shout loudly and correct it. But should the media report that the King has turned out in his birth suit, let that not go into the annals as an unforgivable sin.

Allow for checks and balances.