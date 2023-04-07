Predatory loans are a national shame

The hustler nation is not making it easy for people to earn an honest living. Take the case of the many young unemployed Kenyans who join the boda boda business. They acquire their motorcycles through predatory loans. Sellers take advantage of the fact that many of these young Kenyans do not understand the terms of these loans or they have no other choice.

Let’s take a look at two representative motorcycle loans. Samuel, 29, is a single man. He received his credit through a loan-giving company that also served as the seller of the motorcycle. Samuel bought a Haojin 125-A.

The motorbike was priced at Sh124,500. Samuel made a down payment of Sh25,000, an amount that took him four months to save for, so the loan amount was Sh99,500. To that was added a loan processing fee of Sh20,000. Thus, the total loan amount was Sh119,500. The duration of the loan was 12 months, and the interest rate was 4 per cent per month. The total interest for one-year was Sh57,360. The total repayment amount was Sh176,800. Weekly payments were set at Sh3,400.

Boda bodas generate between Sh500 and Sh1,000 per day, and it is challenging for Samuel to meet the terms of the loan.

Then meet Juma, 34, a married man. He bought the same motorcycle from the same firm as Samuel a few months later. It was now priced at Sh128,500. Juma had saved up Sh30,000, so the loan amount was Sh98,500 and Sh20,000 in loan processing fees for a total loan amount of Sh118,500. Because the duration of the loan was 18 months, the interest rate went up to 6.63 per cent per month. As a result, he was required to pay Sh85,314. The total amount of the loan was thus Sh203,814, more than twice the price of the vehicle.

Juma’s weekly payment was set at Sh2,613. He has a family and it is clearly going to be very challenging for him to meet the terms of the loan.

Scores of Kenyans are being subjected to this unethical business practice. Samuel and Juma are being squeezed from all sides. In addition to the rising cost of living in Kenya, they are subjected to predatory loans. While we don’t have much power over the effects of wars and pandemics on our economy, we could ensure that Kenyans treat each other fairly.

Kenya needs to regulate the loan business. The Kenyan public has been discussing predatory digital lending, but conventional forms of lending also deserve our attention. The fact that companies owned by non-Kenyans are allowed to reap benefits of such dimensions from ordinary Kenyan citizens is puzzling.

Predatory loans are a shame that keep people in poverty. Lenders argue that they are taking a 'risk' by lending to individuals with no economic stability, but these days, we have reliable ways of investigating the creditworthiness of customers.