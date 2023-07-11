Police too brutal on peaceful protesters

Of late, the country has experienced a spate of mass action led by the political opposition, activists and assorted lobbies.

The protests had been halted by the now-stalled bi-partisan talks albeit temporarily have resumed again after unrelenting efforts by the government to force the Finance Bill 2023 down the throats of the citizenry.

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro shockingly admitted that the government used dubious means, including bribing MPs, to pass the bill.

Kenyans, now left to their devices, are frustrated by a government that is hell-bent on imposing a controversial tax regime on an overburdened taxpayer.

The bill, coming amid the rapidly increasing cost of living, has pushed many to the edge. Feeling the pinch the most are the vast majority, the so-called ‘hustlers’, who are finding it increasingly difficult to put food on the table.

To add insult to injury, the government is unbowed in trying to stifle the people’s voice, giving their plight a deaf ear. The police brutality meted out on unarmed civilians during Friday’s Saba Saba and previous demonstrations is quite telling. The use of excessive force unprovoked and attempts at gagging the media from reporting the incidents is an affront to hard-won democracy.

In an unprecedented move, a group led by retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was teargassed like criminals inside Central Police Station, Nairobi, as it sought the release of their fellow activists arrested during the protests.

The picture of a policeman chasing an elderly unarmed woman going about her business made the rounds on social media, attracting condemnation from netizens. Six lives were lost as police officers fired live bullets on unarmed protesters.

In a representative democracy, the government has the responsibility to deliver on its mandate for the public good. And the Constitution gives the citizens the right to air their dissent.

The peaceful Kibra protesters are worth emulating if the running battles and firing of missiles and projectiles between the police and protesters is to end. The Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) owes Kenyans the duty of checking police excesses and taming rogue officers.