Police seem to have become professional

Various observers have lauded the National Police Service (NPS) officers for demonstrating professionalism before, during and after the 2022 General Election.

The electioneering season came to an end when Dr William Ruto was inaugurated as President. He has since named his Cabinet and is waiting Parliament’s approval.

Before the elections, tension was building up and Kenyans in several areas felt insecure, considering what had been happening during past elections. After voting day, Kenyans were glued to their TV screens waiting for the declaration of the results.

The prolonged tension in the country and very little activity was taking place as Kenyans waited for the Supreme Court determination of a petition challenging the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Then, many Kenyans remained calm. Reports by the East African Community observers and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) immediately after the voting indicated that police conducted themselves very professionally and that helped in containing any altercation between the officers and the public.

Moreover, recently, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has released its report on election monitoring indicating that, to a great extent, the police carried themselves professionally while discharging their duties and respected human rights.

For years, there has been gradual improvement in the conduct of the police when handling the public and I think that has been because of the reforms in the security service. The success of NPS can be attributed to the role Ipoa plays in promoting professionalism in the service.

With Ipoa keeping officers in check, cases of police brutality will be a thing of the past and there will be a good and professional relationship with civilians.

James Mwania, Nairobi

* * *

On Sunday, September 25, I took two victims of rape to the police station for help. It was a total waste of time and money.

The officer on duty didn’t as much as record the case; instead, he only took the telephone numbers of the victims—just to look like he was helping them.

To make matters worse, he accused the victims of having aided the criminal act! He asked them if they were the ones who opened the door for the rapist, if they knew who did it and why they didn’t scream for help.

I mean, they were only women, and with knives put on the throat, any sound emanating from them would have been fatal. The best he could do was order me to take the pair to hospital and return them to the station.

The victims lost hope; the only place they felt could offer help had criminalised them. They went back—to the scene of crime—crying. I can imagine the scenes playing out on their mind.