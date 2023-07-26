Police must respect the sanctity of life

The police have been accused of using excessive force, including live ammunition during the recent Azimio-led demonstrations.

Images on social media captured by Kenyans have been gory and disheartening. There have also been reports from credible institutions about demonstrators being killed in cold blood.

Whatever the number, human life is not only sacred but also priceless; once decimated, it is lost. There can be no justification for murder. Any attempt at justifying a killing by an individual, force or institution is an exercise in futility and has no merit.

If any Kenyan is found to have broken the law, it is only fair and just to subdue and arrest the culprit and arraign them in a court of law than take away their life. Those killed are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, and brothers and sisters, and therefore valuable to their loved ones.

A democratic state, Kenya prides itself as a God-fearing nation. The Constitution’s preamble states: “We, the people of Kenya: Acknowledging the supremacy of the Almighty God of all creation.” At the core of the “supremacy of the Almighty God” is the understanding that God is the Giver of Life and puts maximum premium on human life.

The Scripture states: “Thou Shall not Kill.” Without exception.

Chapter 4 of the Constitution, under the Bill of Rights, states: “Every person has the right to life.” Life is, therefore, fundamental. We must respect the right to life and follow the rule of law, which rests with the Judiciary.

The rogue police officers shall, one day, give an account of their actions without giving an excuse or shifting blame. For nobody forces anyone to pull the trigger. After all, it is your finger and not the State’s, behind that trigger.