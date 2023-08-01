Police are good, their brutality politicians’ doing

Political demonstrations have become a common cause of death in Kenya every five years. Although the 2007/2008 post-election violence presented the country with the real test, nothing has changed. Lives have been lost in 2013, 2017 and now.

It is never a battle for the ordinary people but a war for the rich and powerful politicians who use the blood of the poor electorate to keep their wealth and remain relevant.

They are these innocent lives lost that politicians use to negotiate their way to power sharing. Then they become ‘brothers’ and friends, dining and celebrating in the State House while the victims of police brutality and political assassination nurse their wounds and bear lifetime scars.

When politicians attend a requiem mass for victims of extrajudicial killings by the police during the protests and then suddenly break into ‘tears’, wailing and kicking, they don’t do so because they share in your pain but for the camera. Don’t be fooled.

Must people die for dialogue to be initiated between those in power and opposition leaders? And for how long are politicians going to take advantage of the vulnerable poor in fighting for their self-interests?

The sooner the youth realise they are alone in their battle to put food on their table and secure a better tomorrow, the better. This is because other than the never-ending promises, the political class has nothing to offer.

Vincent Angega, Mombasa

* * *

On July 17, the Nation had the headline “A drinking nation” with a picture of a drunk young man asleep on the ground. That was a most disturbing story.

The police are the ones who are supposed to arrest and charge those who sell illegal liquor. An example is the police based at Sibanga Police Station, in Maili Nane, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

A while ago, they used to patrol the area and arrest sellers of illegal liquor, and some of the suspects would end up in prison.

The traders stopped selling the liquor. Peace prevailed in the villages and shopping centres. But at the beginning of this year, the policemen were transferred. Now the selling and drinking of the liquor has intensified under the nose of the new officers.

The young men have shunned work and idle about. Theft of produce in the farms has increased.

Hardworking police officers should be retained as they are exemplary. Promote and reward them to motivate others.