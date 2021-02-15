Plan to have school managers is prudent

Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha speaks at Lions High School in Kisumu. 
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • TSC has usurped extra powers that have seen functions at the county level duplicated and cases of supremacy wars recorded.

In his opinion article “School managers? What for?” (DN, Feb. 10), Eric Nyamweya opposed the proposal to amend the Basic Education Act 2013 to have the Education Cabinet Secretary directly appoint 30,000 school managers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.