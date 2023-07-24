Pension to your staff is a right, not favour

The story “Revealed: Three best counties to grow your pension (Sunday Nation, July 23, 2023) said Nyeri, Nyamira and Tana River counties on being up to date (as of the end of January 30, 2023) with the county pension contribution for their staff.

Pension systems are the main social protection instrument to protect your staff and people in general against socioeconomic risks and vulnerabilities.

Secondly, it is a right enshrined to your staff, not a favour. The human right to appropriate social security and social protection throughout the course of their life is well established in international human rights law.

The right to social security and social protection is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), Articles 22 and 25; the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (1966), Article 9; the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (1979), Article 11; and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2008), Article 28.

Pensions are critical to human rights. Therefore, respect the rights of your staff and pay them their pension as that will ensure they do not become destitute.

I believe in the transformative power of pensions, recognising their crucial contribution to increasing people’s dignity and self-esteem, inclusion and social participation, as well as active citizenship and empowerment.

There is a need to revisit the system of public policies and programmes, like pension schemes, aimed at preventing or protecting people against poverty, vulnerability and social exclusion.

To the governors and council who need thought leadership, support and convening to make sure barriers are mitigated and pensions paid, kindly contact me.