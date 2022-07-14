Overhaul only cure for diseased Sony Sugar

During the Migori County gubernatorial debate on KBC television on Thursday night, no candidate satisfactorily articulate how they intend to solve the problems of South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited (Sony Sugar).

Some of the candidates have been senator and MP but did nothing tangible to rescue the company. What they are promising are the same things they said in the past campaigns.

Sony Sugar is a parastatal, not a private company as one candidate said during the debate. In a nutshell, Sony Sugar needs an overhaul to have it roar back into full operations and efficiency.

One, install state-of-the-art sugar processing machinery throughout the manufacturing chain. That will result in efficiency, thus cutting production costs.

Two, maintain the sugar conversion ratio at below nine tonnes of raw sugarcane to one tonne of white sugar (9:1). That will reduce wastage and ensure maximum sugar recovery.

Three, introduce a variety of fast-maturing high-yield sugarcane with high sucrose content.

Four, develop a robust nuclear estate to ensure constant and sustained cane supply.

Five, reduce the cost of farm inputs like fertiliser, seed cane and land preparation, harvesting and transport.

Six, maintain the roads within the precincts of the factory to reduce breakdowns, which result in high transport costs. Also, use high capacity long-haul trailers and tractors to reduce pilferage of sugarcane on the roads while being transported to the factory.

Seven, pay farmers within 30 days of cane delivery at farm gate price. Rein in rogue middlemen who buy cane from vulnerable farmers at exploitative prices.

Eight, give farmers affordable credit for land preparation, to be recovered from cane proceeds.

Nine, diversify the range of products, other than sugar, to include spirit, methanol, fertiliser and electricity.

Ten, develop and maintain a regular harvesting programme so that cane doesn’t over-mature and dry up in the farms.

Eleven, stop importation of sugar, except when there is a deficit.

Twelve, overhaul the company management and hire experienced and qualified personnel based on meritocracy. Divorce politics from the management of the organisation.

Thirteen, develop a proper marketing strategy.

Fourteen, strengthen the balance sheet of the company by writing off the Sh3 billion debt and other related liabilities.

Fifteen, make public the report of the recent task force on the sugar industry and implement its recommendations.