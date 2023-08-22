Open yourself up to new opportunities

Through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placement programme, many young people will be joining various institutions this August and September. Welcome to an exciting chapter of your lives that will shape your future in ways you cannot yet imagine.

As you step onto the hallowed grounds of our esteemed universities across the country, I want to share some invaluable tips that can significantly enrich your experience and set you up for success.

First and foremost, I beg you to go beyond what you might typically think of as academic life. Many opportunities are waiting for you beyond the lectures, books, and academic demands, and I strongly advise you to seize them.

While lectures and exams are essential, they are merely the foundation upon which you can build so much more. A university is a platform for endless opportunities – a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

Seek out the scholarships and sponsorships that are available to you. Besides the scholarships offered by the government to university students, there are many other scholarships offered by different university faculties and programs.

Don't hesitate to knock on the doors of different university offices to inquire about these opportunities. In my time at the University of Nairobi, I was privileged to be a recipient of a scholarship. It's just one example of the kind of support waiting for you to tap into.

I'm sure there are such other opportunities in the different Kenyan universities where you will find yourself placed. Participate in events organised by student organisations. Utilise exchange programmes to expand your horizons on a cultural and academic level.

The institutions of higher learning have bilateral agreements with other foreign universities for exchange programs between its many schools and faculties. Take advantage of these opportunities to extend your horizons and perspective; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.