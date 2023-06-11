On pay increment, MCAs are out of order

The average monthly income of Kenyans is Sh50,000. Among the voters are pensioners and other vulnerable citizens whose upkeep is supported by the government through a Sh2,000 (which has been missing for months).

A senior registered nurse and a clinical officer earn a basic salary of Sh51,000-54,000 while a fresh graduate teacher earns Sh30,000 and a police constable Sh33,000.

An inspector of police, who qualifies to be in charge of a police post, and a chief inspector, who commands a police station, earn Sh54,000-60,000.

The people who elect members of the county assembly (MCAs) to represent, conduct oversight and legislate for them now think this is a lot of jokers who have not improved the devolved functions to demand a salary increment.

For example, is there any proof that agriculture has improved since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution? I think we have gone from worse to worst. Have water services, also a devolved function, improved or become more available and affordable to the electorate? Are pre-primary education and vocational training more efficient? Be the judge!

It’s time MCAs and every other elected leader learnt some manners and never spit on the shoes of their hosts. Talking of boils when a leper is around is being very selfish and mean. In fact, we need performance contracting for public officials; this is the true measure of value for hiring.

A couple of days ago, I was driving behind a car that had some eye-catching graffiti clearly displayed and which read: “America Land of the Free, Because of the Brave” . This is a self-explanatory meaning: That Americans take pride in those who worked tirelessly to free their country.

The second set of graffiti simply read: “I didn’t die”. That didn’t make sense—until I learnt that some MCA had gone on strike over unmet pay rise demands.

Let’s make hard choices, like removing this millstone from our necks. If we don’t die from the strike, we can do without them.