Number of people in rally doesn’t translate to votes

With just 15 days to the General Election, we have been seeing large crowds in political rallies. This makes one wonder why so many people are so free.

The number of people seen in these rallies sometimes makes politicians get false confidence and the belief that they have many voters. How wrong they are! Some politicians think these people attend their events because they like them [when in fact] they attend the rallies for different reasons.

Many gather in these rallies to satisfy their eyes, others due to the public notion that politicians will give them money. Apart from those that come for the hand-outs, there is the group that is always there to reap where they didn’t sow and this is the most common.

They are always ready to use every single opportunity available to rob the curious political spectators. This group will even steal from the politicians. Political rallies should not be used to measure the political influence of any candidate. It’s just a show like any other, with people coming out just to make themselves happy whether by seeing the politician or by getting the money from the politicians or by stealing from the unawares.

Political leaders shouldn’t think that by having a large crowd, they are guaranteed votes.

Vincent Mumo, Migori

* * *

The General Election is just about a fortnight away and we have already experienced political violence in some parts of the country.

The events that took place in Meru Mutuati area during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally should be condemned. It was full-blown chaos where stones were thrown without minding women and children who attended the function.

The instigators had no concern for innocent bystanders as long as they met their objective. We live in a civilised nation, where there is freedom of speech and expression. We need to express ourselves peacefully without causing harm to others.

Let’s respect and love each other despite our political differences for we are one Kenya. Let’s not go back to the horrors of 2007 when more than 1,000 people were killed and thousands were displaced in the violence that followed the disputed presidential election.

The standards of living are getting high every day; don’t destroy the peace we have enjoyed over the years. Respect your fellow brothers’ and sisters’ opinions even as political leaders should maintain peace and harmony among their supporters for a prosperous Kenya. The youth should steer clear of violence and incitement.