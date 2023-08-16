Nothing for the north in devolution decade

Over the past decade, Kenya has witnessed a remarkable transition of power from centralised governance to a devolved system. This shift aimed to bring government services and decision-making closer to the people, foster local development and address historical marginalisation.

But while devolution has brought positive change elsewhere, its impact in the northern counties of Mandera, Garissa and Wajir is a subject of mixed emotions and critical reflection. Devolution promised equitable distribution of resources. But in the north, power dynamics are largely unchanged with political elites from dominant ethnic communities in control.

Marginalised communities thus still face significant obstacles to participation and representation. A key objective of devolution was to address the historic marginalisation and underdevelopment. But resource allocation and development are uneven.

Despite vast natural resources and agricultural potential, the counties still struggle with inadequate infrastructure and limited access to quality education, healthcare and basic services, the promise of prosperity and better livelihoods is slow in coming.

The success of devolution hinges on the capacity and effectiveness of county governments to deliver services and manage resources. Sadly, the north faces challenges in institutional capacity and transparent governance.

Weak financial management systems, corruption and lack of skilled personnel have undermined the potential benefits. Devolution ought to promote inclusivity and national unity but has often deepened ethnic rivalries and tension.

Political competition often revolves around ethnicity rather than ideology or development agenda. While devolution has created new opportunities and enabled positive changes, it has not fully addressed the deep-rooted challenges of marginalisation and underdevelopment.

The critical issues need to be addressed urgently to ensure that the promise of devolution becomes a reality. Inclusive and participatory democracy through equitable resource allocation and transparency and fostering a meritocracy culture will bring meaningful and sustainable development.